Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar Starrer Thriller With Director Priyadarshan Titled 'Haiwaan'

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar's mega collaboration for an edge-of-the-seat thriller has created a significant buzz among the audience. Amid the heightened anticipation to see them together on screens, the film has now received a title! Their collaboration has been named 'Haiwaan', meaning 'beast' in English. Though the thriller film is yet to go on floors, the title surely indicates that Saif and Akshay are geared up to bring a box-office hurricane under the directorial vision of the acclaimed director, Priyadarshan.

According to a source from a leading news portal, "The team felt this describes their subject the best, and conveys exactly how Priyadarshan sees it - as an edge-of-the-seat thriller. There were other titles in contention, but this one clicked unanimously, given the characters the lead actors play. "The shooting for 'Haiwaan' is expected to commence next month, August, and the makers are eyeing a grand release in 2026. After their last starring in the 2008 release 'Tashan', audiences are supremely excited to see two stalwarts collaborate for a thriller after 17 years. Celebrated for bringing their individual energies on the screen, it would be interesting to see their energies collide under Priyadarshan's directorial lens. While Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the heist-thriller 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins', Akshay Kumar has recently wrapped 'Bhooth Bangla', directed by Priyadarshan.