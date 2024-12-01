Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutta Starrer Jewel Thief Wrapped Up! Actress Shares Picture From the Sets

December 1, 2024

After winning hearts with impeccable performance in the Oscar-nominated 'Gharat Ganapati', Nikita Dutta will be seen in the much-anticipated film 'Jewel Thief'. The heist thriller that also features Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat has officially wrapped up, and actress Nikita Dutta is all smiles as she shares a glimpse from the last day on set. The film from Siddharth Anand's Marflix Production promises to be a thrilling cinematic ride, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the pairing of Nikita Dutta and Saif Ali Khan.

Taking to her social media, Nikita posted a picture with the cast and crew and captioned, "Film wraps are always emotional. But this one is hitting differently. See you on the screens, @MarflixP."Besides this, Nikita Dutta has shared a picture with Mamta Ananad from the sets and captioned, "JUST PYAAAAAAAR"

Jewel Thief, directed by Robbie Grewal, is said to be a gripping heist thriller, with Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutta leading the charge which will be releasing on Netflix.

