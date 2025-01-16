Saif Ali Khan Attack: Housemaid Injured as Forensic Team Arrives At Actor's Bandra Residence (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured in the early hours of Thursday after an intruder broke into his residence in Mumbai and attacked him with a knife. The incident occurred at around 2:30 AM at Khan's Bandra apartment, officials reported. The actor sustained injuries during the altercation and was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. The housemaid also sustained minor injuries in the incident



VIDEO | Forensic team conducts probe at actor Saif Ali Khan's apartment in #Mumbai.



Saif Ali Khan's housemaid, who first spotted the intruder in the bedroom of the actor's son Jehangir, raised an alarm, prompting Khan to intervene. During the confrontation, the unidentified individual attacked him and fled the scene.The housemaid also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Senior police officials arrived at the site soon after and have launched a manhunt for the accused. Meanwhile, a forensic team has been deployed to gather evidence from the crime scene as investigations are underway.Khan’s fans and colleagues in the film industry have expressed shock and concern over the incident, with many wishing him a speedy recovery