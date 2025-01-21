Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Bollywood Actor to Be Discharged From Lilavati Hospital Today

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was allegedly stabbed during a failed robbery attempt at his apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, will be discharged today from Lilavati Hospital. According to the doctors of the hospital, he will be sent home by Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, doctors have advised Saif to rest for a few days as he underwent surgeries and treatments at the hospital. The accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the 30-year-old Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly stabbing the actor, from Thane.

Actor Saif Ali Khan will be discharged from Lilavati Hospital by noon today, but doctors have advised him to rest for a few days pic.twitter.com/hmnGpUk9ET — IANS (@ians_india) January 21, 2025

On Monday, Mumbai Police integrated Shehzad, during which he revealed he was a wrestler in Bangladesh before coming to India. He used to compete in the lower weight category at district-level and national-level wrestling championships in his country.

After committing the crime, Shehzad reportedly changed his clothes three to four times to evade detection. He moved across multiple locations, travelling from Bandra to Dadar, Worli, Andheri, and finally to Thane. Shehzad arrived in Mumbai in September and initially worked at a hotel through a housekeeping company. The contract of the company was also raided as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, police have transferred Shehzad from Santacruz Police Station to Bandra Police Station for further questioning and investigation.