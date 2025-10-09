Saif Ali Khan Spills Details About His Love Story with Kareena; We Fell in Love Somewhere Between Long Walks and Conversations

On the latest episode of Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle on Prime Video, Saif Ali Khan gave fans a candid peek into his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan — from the now-famous tattoo on his arm to the early days of their courtship in Ladakh.

The conversation began with Twinkle Khanna teasing Saif about the tattoo.

“At that point you went and you tattooed a name on your arm,” she said. “Yes. That was a bit reckless, but now…”

Saif smiled and disagreed. “No, it wasn’t. I was pretty sure that this is it (Bebo is the one!) But I wanted a tattoo. So I said, I’m going to get one on my shoulder. And what should I get? I was talking to her about it. And before I knew it, it was the full name on my arm. I wanted something more subtle on the shoulder,” he recalled.

Twinkle then asked if Akshay Kumar was the first to know about Saif and Kareena’s romance. Akshay laughed, “Because I used to get up early, and I saw him going somewhere. I said, ‘What the hell are you doing? Where are you going?’”

Saif shared that he hadn’t expected to fall in love at that time. “Honestly, I had no idea. When I went to Ladakh, I said, okay, now I don’t want relationships. It’s time to focus on work and be single. And that worked out really well for me,” he said with a grin.

But Kareena changed that. “She was kind and warm. We used to go for these long walks, and she’d ask me a lot of questions, which was like a kind of test-meets-interview — like, ‘What is your view on love? What do you think about all these things?’ So we walked and walked and walked, and then came back to her room, and I thought maybe, you know, she’d ask me in for a further conversation. And then her hairdresser, Hemaji, opened the door, and she went to meet behind her and said, ‘Okay, bye. I’ll talk to you tomorrow.’

So this kind of went on for a while. It’s very old-fashioned,” Saif laughed.