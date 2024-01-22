Saif Ali Khan Undergoes Tricep Surgery, Shares Update

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, known for his roles in iconic films like "Dil Chahta Hai," recently underwent surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The 53-year-old actor underwent a tricep surgery to address an old injury that resurfaced during the filming of an action sequence for his latest movie.

Providing an update on his health, Saif Ali Khan stated, "This injury and the surgery that followed are a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern, " as PTI quoted.

The actor, with a plethora of Bollywood movies to his credit, was last seen in the film "Adipurush," sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.

Saif Ali Khan, married to actress Kareena Kapoor, has two sons, Jeh and Taimur. He also has two children, actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage to actress Amrita Singh. The actor made an appearance last month on Karan Johar's chat show "Koffee With Karan" alongside his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. The episode covered various aspects of Saif's life, from childhood mischief to Sharmila Tagore's reflections on "Putra Moh."

During the show, Saif opened up about his early days in the film industry and the incident when he was replaced in the 1992 film "Bekhudi" by director Rahul Rawail. Explaining the situation, Saif said, "Rahul Rawail had signed Kamal Sadanah first. And then replaced him with me, thinking perhaps that this kind of casting is a little… I did not want to blame him. Perhaps, he did chuck me out of the movie because he found my attitude… And he said, ‘You are quite good. People will think it's because you are not good. But it's because I want you to be more committed and more professional.' Which I think I was, but he did not think so."