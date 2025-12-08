Saif, Sara, Soha celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 81st birthday in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore rang in her 81st birthday with her family and friends in Delhi.

His children, Saif and Soha, along with his granddaughter Sara, flew in from Mumbai to Delhi to be with her on her special day.

Both Soha and Sara gave fans a glimpse of Sharmila Tagore's birthday brunch, with the pictures suggesting the family spent the day enjoying plenty of cake and long, heartfelt conversations.

Sara even penned a cute birthday message for her "Badi Amma".

"Happiest birthday to the Chanda and Suraj of our family/ Love you beyond words Badi Amma," she posted.

This is how Soha wished her mom on her birthday.

"My amma on her birthday - missed you Apa @sabapataudi," she wrote, adding loads of pictures from the birthday brunch.

Talking about Sharmila Tagore's work front, she started her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama 'The World of Apu'. She not only established herself in Bengali cinema but also became a prominent star of Bollywood. She worked in movies such as 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem', 'Aradhana', 'Daag' and others. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bollywood stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar, she acted opposite all these big names in the industry.

She made her acting comeback with the 2023 family drama 'Gulmohar', which also starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

