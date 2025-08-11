Saiyaara OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Debut Film Online After Theatrical Run

Saiyaara OTT Release: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film Saiyaara likely to make its OTT debut on Netflix on September 12, 2025. The romantic drama was released in theatres on July 18 and quickly became a commercial success. Reports about the digital premiere had been circulating, but the casting director of Yash Raj Films, Shanoo Sharma, shared an Instagram post hinting at the streaming details. The post said that Saiyaara will be available to watch on Netflix starting September 12.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani. Along with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the cast includes Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Alam Khan, Shaad Randhawa, Varun Badola, Meher Acharia-Dar and Sid Makkar.

Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling musician who meets an ambitious young woman. Their love story takes a dramatic turn when tragedy strikes. The movie explores how they overcome personal and emotional hurdles together.

Saiyaara Official Trailer