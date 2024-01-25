Saiyami Kher invited to Australia to attend the Australian Open, says she’s cheering on for Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna

One of Bollywood's biggest sports fanatics, Saiyami Kher is all set to witness the excitement of the ongoing Australian Open which is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Saiyami’s connection to sports goes a long way back having not only pursued her passion for sports especially tennis and cricket but also has become the name synonymous for sports on screen too with her incredible performance in the 2023 release, Ghoomer. Her passion for live sports has previously taken her to prestigious events such as Wimbledon, where she witnessed Roger Federer's brilliance for three consecutive years, and the US Open. The Australian Open has always held a special place on her bucket list, making this invitation a dream come true.

In expressing her enthusiasm for the invitation, Saiyami shared, "I have always been an ardent sport lover. And I am genuinely thrilled and honored to receive this special invitation from Tourism Australia to experience the Grand Slam spectacle at the Australian Open. Sport is my first love. And I have travelled to watch the Wimbledon, Us open, so the Aus open was a bucket list I wanted to do. I see it not just as a game but as a celebration of the human spirit, determination, and sheer athleticism. I am here rooting for Rohan Bopanna, he is someone who has given us so much but we don’t celebrate him enough. And in the men’s Singals I really hope Alcaraz wins! I feel he’s the future”.

This sentiment is evident in her travel choices, as every vacation becomes an opportunity to blend leisure with sporting activities. Whether it's conquering a marathon, embarking on a thrilling trek, exploring the depths through diving, or enjoying live sports in different cities, Saiyami finds joy in the athletic spirit of each destination.

A versatile sportswoman herself, Saiyami is known for her prowess in cricket, badminton, and tennis. Her recent film, "Ghoomer," directed by R Balki, showcases her dedication to the sport as she brilliantly portrays a paraplegic cricketer. Saiyami's commitment to the athletic world transcends the screen, and her presence at the Australian Open is highly anticipated.