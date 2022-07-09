Saji Saleem's thriller 'Vidiyum Varai Kaathiru' backed by top production house

Chennai, July 9 Well-known production house Libra Productions's V.C. Ravindhran will bankroll director Saji Saleem's upcoming thriller 'Vidiyum Varai Kaathiru', featuring Viddharth, Vikranth, Karthik Kumar and Varun in lead roles.

Saji Saleem, who will make his debut as director with this film, has worked as an assistant director to Ramkumar of 'Mundasupatti' and 'Ratsasan' fame.

Apart from Viddharth, Vikranth, Karthik Kumar and Varun, Chandran, Mahalakshmi Shankar, Quincy, Valina Francis and Nimmi Emmanuel will be seen playing important roles in the film.

Talking about the movie, Ravindhran said, "'Vidiyum Varai Kathiru' will be a full-length thriller set in one night. There will be no dearth of action scenes from start to finish.

"The film is about the consequences that unfold after a police officer and a Maoist interchange their cars. Karthik plays the police officer while Vikranth plays the Maoist. Viddharth plays the driver and Varun joins this journey at an interesting point," said Ravindhran.

"When Saleem narrated the story, we felt that these actors seemed to be the perfect fit for these characters," Ravindhran added.

"Viddharth, Vikranth and Karthik are all very fine artistes. Vidharth is good at choosing the right script and Vikranth is a great actor. Karthik was on a break from acting and I convinced him to take up this role. I am confident that the film will give due recognition to these talented artistes. Varun has come all the way from New Zealand to be part of the film," he said.

He also said that all the characters in the film will be important.

Talking about the title of the film, Ravindhran said, "Many years ago, K. Bhagyaraj sir directed the hugely successful film 'Vidiyum Varai Kaathiru'. We went to him and requested the title as it was very suitable for our story. He gave us this title wholeheartedly."

"The shooting will begin on July 23 and will happen in Coimbatore for 30 days. As the events take place in one night, most of the scenes will be shot at night. It has been decided to release the film by the end of October," Ravindhran said.

