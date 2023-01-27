Salman Khan, Abdu Rozik, Mahhi Vij, more celebs attend Rrahul Kanal wedding

Politician Rrahul Kanal is getting married. He is having a grand wedding in Mumbai. The politician has invited many from the entertainment industry.

Rrahul Kanal is a committee member of the Yuva Sena, the Shiv Sena's youth wing. He got married to Dolly Chainani today (January 27). In June 2022, he got engaged to Dolly.

Many TV and Bollywood celebrities attended Rrahul Kanal's wedding. Salman Khan and his sisters, Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, along with husband Atul Agnihotri, arrived for the wedding.

Sohail Khan also attended the wedding. Maniesh Paul attended the wedding as well. The groom was spotted touching the feet of Salman Khan. Kishori Pednekar, the former mayor of Mumbai, was also seen at the wedding. TV personalities such as Mahhi Vij and her daughter Tara, Arti Singh, Jay Bhanushali, and others attended the wedding.