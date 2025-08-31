Salman Khan and family bid emotional farewell to Bappa; check video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 : There's just something about Ganesh Chaturthi at Salman Khan's home that makes it feel extra special every year. Fans look forward to it, the energy is always high, and the love for Bappa shines through in every moment. This year was no different. With dhols and dance, the Khan family once again opened their hearts to Bappa and bid him farewell with the same love.

The Khan family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with love, music, and energy, turning the visarjan into a true celebration of faith.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor took to his Instagram to share a video, giving fans a glimpse of the special day. The clip showed the family gathered together as the beats of Marathi dhols and cymbals filled the air. Each family member took turns lifting Bappa before the immersion, making the ritual deeply personal and heartfelt.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOBhN-kCHqY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The children of the family, Alvira's daughter Alizeh, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan, and Arpita Khan Sharma's kids, Ahil and Ayat, were all smiles as they joined in the celebrations. Salman himself danced with high energy, surrounded by chants and music.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' action drama Sikandar, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He will next appear in Battle of Galwan, where he plays an Indian Army soldier in a film inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. He is currently winning hearts on television as the host of Bigg Boss 19. The season this year carries the theme "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar."

