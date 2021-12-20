Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Superstar Salman Khan confirmed that a sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in the works at a special event in Mumbai. The announcement was made at the pre-release event of RRR. Hosted by Karan Johar, actor Shriya Saran and director SS Rajamouli were also part of the thrilling event, along with Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR. Bollywood’s bhai made the revelation while talking about how SS Rajamouli’s father K.V Vijayendra Prasad gave him one of his biggest films. As Karan asked, “So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?” he replied in affirmative. The 2015 film, directed by Kabir Khan collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office, and is among the top five grossers among Hindi films.

For the uninitiated, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a film directed by Kabir Khan. It starred Salman Khan in the title role. The film featured Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshali Mehta in pivotal roles. The movie was released on July 17, 2015. In the film, Salman played a simple man who is a devotee of Lord Hanuman. He meets a speech-impaired girl, Munni (Harshali), who is from Pakistan and accidentally gets lost in India. Speaking about Rajamouli's RRR, the magnum opus is produced on a massive budget by DVV Danayya under his production house, DVV Entertainment. Reportedly, the film's budget stands at Rs 450 crore. The film will release in over 1,000 screens across the globe. Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.