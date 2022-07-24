Salman Khan applies for gun-license after receiving death threats

Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-defense after receiving a threat letter from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang last month. The Mumbai Police said that "actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai Police after he recently received a threat letter." Salman met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Friday over the threat letter addressed to him and his father and submitted an application seeking a weapon license.

As per an NDTV report, Salman's visit to the police headquarters was for physical verification before the licensing authority, a mandatory step in applying for a gun license.Last month, Khan received an unsigned threat letter with the message “tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala)”. The letter, allegedly addressed to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, was found at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand promenade on June 5. After the letter, Khan’s security has been enhanced. According to the Maharashtra Home Department, the Bishnoi gang threatened Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, to create an atmosphere where they could showcase their power.A Mumbai crime branch team, conducting a probe into a letter threatening actor Salman Khan and his father, went to Pune last month and questioned Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal, who is part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a police official said.

