Salman Khan attends Ganpati puja with sister Arpita at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's home with his sister Arpita for Ganpati darshan.

Eknath Shinde took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Some of the pictures featured Salman Khan and his sister Arpita Khan taking part in Ganpati puja.

Salman stole everyone's attention with his casual look.

Eknath Shinde offered Salman a bouquet of flowers and a colourful shwal.

Shinde's son and MP Dr Srikant Shinde and more were also present.

This year also, Salman welcomed Lord Ganesha into his home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Earlier, Salman shared a video of the Ganesh Visarjan, where the family bid farewell to Bappa on his Instagram handle.

In the video, Salman was seen dancing with his family during the Visarjan, as he fully enjoyed the moment. He also performed the final aarti and whispered prayers into Lord Ganesha's ears, a tradition followed by many devotees.

Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Ayush Sharma were also seen in the video, dancing with their kids with full energy.

Other family members, including Sohail Khan's sons Nirvaan and Yohan, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan, Alvira Agnihotri, her daughter Alizeh, and her son Ayaan, were also seen joining in the festivities, dancing their hearts out during the Visarjan.

Along with the video, the actor also added a caption that read, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

On September 7, Salman Khan arrived at the Ambani family's grand residence, Antilia, to join the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The actor made a stylish appearance in a dapper brown shirt.

Talking about the joyous festival, Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'.

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the 'Sikandar'. In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him.

"Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post.

In May 2024, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film.

"Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!," the post read.

Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update, and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

