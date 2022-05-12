Salman Khan cheers for Kangana Ranaut, hails Queen actor's Dhaakad trailer, actress reacts

Salman Khan gave a shout out to the team of the upcoming action film Dhaakad on Twitter, ahead of its release on May 20. A new movie trailer was released recently on YouTube and Salman shared it on his Twitter handle and Instagram page as he sent his best to the team. The action movie is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and is said to herald a new era of action filmmaking with female stars in the leading role.

Sharing Dhaakd's new trailer, Salman wrote, "Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best." He also tagged Kangana and Arjum Rapal in his tweet along with producer Sohel Maklai. In response, Kangana wrote in her Instagram stories, "Thank you my Dabangg hero. Heart of gold. I will never say again that I'm alone in this industry. Thank you from the entire Dhaakad team."Dhaakad stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in negative roles and Kangana as Agent Agni who tries to bring down their trafficking empire. It has been shot in various international locations and will clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on May 20 in cinema halls.

