Salman Khan Death Threat: Actor Shoots For Sikander In Hyderabad With 4-Tier Security

In the wake of the ongoing threats to his safety, Salman Khan has returned to filming his upcoming action-drama Sikandar in Hyderabad. After wrapping up scenes in Mumbai, the superstar arrived in Hyderabad last week to continue work on the film. With four layers of security, Khan is prepared for the month-long shoot, which takes place across two city sets and a palace hotel as the main location.

The film crew has transformed the palace hotel into a highly secured site. While only a part of the hotel is used for filming, security measures extend across the entire property. Guests must pass through both the hotel’s and Khan’s security screenings, with access granted only after thorough background and identification checks. A strict no-swapping policy is enforced, and staff members undergo daily inspections to ensure security remains intact.

Director AR Murugadoss has reportedly made safety the top priority for the Sikandar team, reinforcing security at the palace hotel where some action scenes, complete with gunfire sounds, are being filmed. According to an insider, only authorized crew members have access to restricted areas, ensuring privacy and safety for all involved.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room received a fresh threat for Salman Khan on the night of November 7, 2024. According to NDTV, the message made a reference to a song that allegedly mentions the names of Salman and Lawrence Bishnoi. It was a warning for the songwriter.

Coming to Sikandar, the film is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Sikandar is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Eid 2025.