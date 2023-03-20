Salman Khan gets fresh threats from Bishnoi gang, security outside actor's home increased

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's personal assistant received a warning mail on Saturday on behalf of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Goldy Bhai alias Goldy Brar, asking whether the actor had seen Bishnoi’s interview that he relayed from jail three days ago, and that the goal of his life was to “kill Salman Khan”.

Soon after receiving the complaint about the threat mail from Khan’s director friend Prashant Gunjalkar, the Bandra police registered an FIR against gangster Bishnoi, his aide Brar, and the sender of the mail Rohit Garg.The actor’s PA, Jordy Patel, received the threat mail three days after Bishnoi threatened to kill Khan in an interview to a news channel, after which Mumbai police carried out the actor’s security audit. Last June, Salman’s father had come across a threat letter that was kept on a bench at Bandra Bandstand.

The current case has been registered based on the complaint received from the actor’s friend Gunjalkar (49)—director of a talent management agency in the entertainment industry—who saw the threat mail in Jordy Patel’s inbox when he visited the actor’s Bandra office. In the complaint, Gunjalkar said: “I regularly visit Salman’s home and office. On Saturday, I was at his office when I saw the threat mail in Patel’s inbox. The threat mail said Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) ko BAAT krni hai Tere boss Salman se. Interview (Lawrence Bishnoi) dekh hi Liya Hoga usne shayad nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega.”

Police said the interview that the mail mentions is the one he gave recently and was shown on a news channel. “Bishnoi has now sent an indirect threat to the actor through a news interview from the jail. He has admitted that the goal of his life was to kill Salman Khan. He also called the actor ‘arrogant like late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and said that Khan’s ‘ego is bigger than Ravana’, ” said the police officer