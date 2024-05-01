Salman Khan House Firing: Accused Anuj Thapan Attempts Suicide in Police Custody; Hospitalized

In a recent update on the Salman Khan firing case, one of the accused individuals, Anuj Thapan, reportedly attempted suicide while in police custody. Thapan, who is accused of supplying weapons to the shooters involved, has been hospitalized nearby following the incident.

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on the morning of April 14 and fled. CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks.

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) following an incident where two individuals on motorbikes fired shots at Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, the residence of actor Salman Khan in the early morning of April 14.

Police have reported the arrest of alleged shooters Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), both hailing from Bihar, along with Sonu Kumar Subhash Chander Bishnoi (37) and Anuj Thapan (32). Authorities state that Bishnoi and Thapan supplied the two individuals with two country-made pistols and cartridges on March 15.