Salman Khan House Firing: Court Confirms Attempted Murder Plot Against Actor by Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

A Mumbai court has verified that the gunmen who shot at Salman Khan's residence in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra, on April 14, 2023, aimed to assassinate the Bollywood actor. The court identified Anmol Bishnoi, brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as the mastermind behind the attack, part of a larger conspiracy targeting Khan.

In a recent ruling, Special Judge B.D. Shelke denied bail to Vicky Gupta, one of the shooters, and his accomplice Sagar Pal, emphasizing that their actions fell under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Both were apprehended in Gujarat earlier this year. Key evidence presented included a call transcript linking Gupta directly to Anmol Bishnoi, indicating that the attack was carried out under his direction.

The court noted that shots were fired at Khan's first-floor gallery, a spot frequented by fans hoping to see him. The ruling reiterated that the gunmen deliberately targeted an area where Khan was likely to be seen. The actor had previously attributed the attack to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is under ongoing investigation by law enforcement. Lawrence Bishnoi remains a wanted suspect in this case.