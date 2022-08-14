Salman Khan joins Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Superstar Salman Khan has also joined PM Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the aegis of Bharat Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Sultan star hoisted the national flag at his home - Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, and many other celebs have also joined the campaign and hoisted the National flag at their home.

Recently, the celebs from the tinsel town came together for a patriotic collaboration in the form of an anthem for Independence Day. In a video shared by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan titled ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, several popular faces got featured like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Neeraj Chopra, Tiger Shroff and his father, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher, MC Mary Kom, Mithali Raj and others besides Amitabh Bachchan himself. The song has been voiced by Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle, while Big B himself has sung a small part.