Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif unveil romantic track 'Ruaan' from 'Tiger 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Makers of 'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on Monday unveiled a new romantic song titled 'Ruaan'.

Taking to Instagram, Salman treated fans with a new track and captioned it, "#Ruaan [?] Full song out now."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz26ZYWSmsK/

It is sung by Arijit Singh, who also lent his vocals to 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' song.

The song is composed by Pritam and penned by Irshad Kamil.

Ahead of the release day, the makers released a lyrical video of the song 'Ruaan' from the film.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

The film minted Rs 44.50 crore on the release day i.e. November 12. It has collected Rs 148.50 crore so far.

Now, as the World Cup is over, the film is witnessing a jump in its box office collection. At the worldwide box office, the film has collected 376 Cr. gross in 8 days.

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.Just like the two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The first part 'Ek Tha Tiger', which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor