Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's dance track 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : And the wait is finally over. The first track 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' from 'Tiger 3' is out now.

The dance track has been composed by Pritam, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' marks the first collaboration between Salman and Arijit Singh.

Sharing the song's video, Salman took to social media and wrote, "Hope you like the song...#LekePrabhuKaNaam OUT NOW https://youtu.be/6GxXehkPyBs #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Sharing her experience on shooting for the track with Salman, Katrina earlier said, "Dancing with Salman is always amazing and I take away so many wonderful memories of shooting for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Just as Swag Se Swagat was received with so much love, we hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will raise the bar even higher."

In the song, Katrina is seen donning different looks.

Speaking about it, she added, "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam stands out as a visually captivating song. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Cappadocia, Turkey, this song has to be visually one of my favourites. Teaming up once more with my favourite Vaibhavi Merchant after Mashallah and Swag Se Swagat. Styled by one and only Anaita Shroff Adajania who has truly excelled in curating a stunning array of looks for me. In Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, Anaita has crafted 7 remarkable looks, each exuding an undeniable sense of glamour and unique silhouettes."

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3', which also stars Emraan Hashmi, will be out in theatres this Diwali.

