Salman Khan's New 'Sikandar' Set Photo Creates Buzz Among Fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for his most-awaited film 'Sikandar', set the internet abuzz with his recent picture on social media. Salman took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with his photo against the backdrop of scenic beauty. The image captures Salman looking away from the camera and posing in casual outfit.

Clad in a black t-shirt with a sleek hair look, Salman looked handsome as usual. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Green Zone..." As soon as the photo was shared, fans went gaga over his look. One of the users wrote, "Bhai's glimses are different."Another user commented, "Love you bhaijaan." "Tiger Zinda Hai," another comment read. Last month, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the 'Sikandar'. In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him. Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post. Salman's image from the sets of 'Sikandar' left fans extremely excited. In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

In May, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!" Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.

Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar." 'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The film will hit the theatres on Eid 2025. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from this, Salman will be seen in Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor