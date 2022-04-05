Salman Khan moves to Bombay HC in mobile snatching case against journalist

Salman Khan has approached the Bombay High Court against summon issued to him by Andheri court in a mobile snatching case. For the unversed, the actor has been accused of threatening and snatching away a journalist's mobile phone while cycling in Mumbai. The actor was supposed to be present before the Magistrate court today, April 5.The Metropolitan Magistrate court at Andheri in Mumbai issued summons to the actor and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh in a complaint filed by a journalist over a dispute in 2019. The incident took place when mediapersons had started clicking his photos. The actor had allegedly entered into an argument and threatened the journalist. The court had sought a report from DN Magar police station on the issue.

The court noted that investigating officer of DN Nagar Police Station has filed report in which "he has reported that on the day of incident, a dispute took place between complainant and proposed accused persons (Khan and Shaikh). The investigating officer has quoted that offences under section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC have been made out against accused persons," Magistrate RR Khan had noted. Previously, a cross application was also submitted by Salman’s bodyguard against the owner of the mobile phone which mentioned that the actor was being filmed without his consent. The complainant, in this case, is a local journalist named Ashok Shyamlal Pandey.The complaint filed against Salman Khan alleged that the complainant had permission from the actor's bodyguard before shooting his video on the phone. It further mentioned that Khan and his bodyguards misbehaved with the said journalist.

