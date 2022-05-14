Salman Khan unveils his first look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, in long hair and cool shades

Salman Khan took to social media on Saturday morning to unveil his look for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In the first look, Salman is seen with long hair and cool sunglasses as he holds onto a steel railing. Salman could be seen clad in a denim black shirt over a black tee and jeans. The actor's signature bracelet also could be seen on his wrist as he began shooting for Pooja Hegde co-starrer.

On Friday, Pooja Hegde also had shared her first photo from the sets of the film. Pooja looked excited to commence shooting with Salman on the romcom. She was seen flaunting a bracelet similar to Salman's on the sets. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, directed by Farhad Samji, is slated to release in December this year. It reportedly also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Aayush Sharma, and Zaheer Iqbal. There are unconfirmed reports of Bigg Boss-fame Shehnaaz Gill also being a part of the film.

