Salman Khan wishes 'Bibing' Kiren Rijiju 'health, happiness' on birthday

Mumbai, Nov 20 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, whom he fondly calls 'Bibing', a year full of love, health and happiness.

Salman took to Instagram where he shared a picture cycling alongside Kiren Rijiju.

He wrote: "My dear Bibing, wishing u on ur bday abundance of love health and happiness, stay young n stay fit always @kiren.rijiju."

On the work front, Salman currently awaits the release of his next film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. It also stars Emraan Hashmi.

He will also be seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan', which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill among many others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor