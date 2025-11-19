Salman Khan’s brother Sohail shares picture of ‘adorable two persons’ in his life

Mumbai, Nov 19 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s actor-filmmaker brother Sohail shared a picture of their parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, whom he called the “two most adorable people” in his life.

Sohail took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of his parents, who recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

For the caption, Sohail wrote: “Adorable two persons in my life.”

Salim Khan married Salma on 18 November 1964. They have four children together; three sons, Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail, and one daughter, Alvira.

Talking about Sohail, he started his career as a film producer and director making his directorial debut with the 1997 action thriller Auzaar, starring his brother Salman and Sanjay Kapoor. He then directed both of his brothers Salman and Arbaaz in the hit film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and the less successful Hello Brother.

In 2002, he wrote, produced, directed and made his acting debut in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. He had his first success with the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. He also wrote the story, produced and starred in the multi-starrer Fight Club - Members Only. In 2007, he produced another film Partner.

In 2008, he appeared in Hello and Heroes. In 2009, he co-starred with brother Arbaaz in Kisaan and featured in Main Aur Mrs Khanna and Do Knot Disturb. In 2010, he featured in Veer. He returned to direction with the film Jai Ho. In 2016, he directed Freaky Ali, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In 2017, he returned to acting after seven years appearing alongside brother Salman once again in Tubelight.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently seen as the host of “Bigg Boss 19” and will next be seen in the film “The Battle Of Galwan”.

The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

