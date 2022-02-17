Salman Khan's sister Arpita buys 10 crore luxurious apartment in Mumbai

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma has reportedly bought a luxurious house in Mumbai. The house is said to be located in the suburb of Mumbai's Khar West and costed Arpita a whopping ₹10 crore, as per a report. The property is reportedly located on the 12th floor of the building. The apartment is spread over 1750 sq ft and comes with four car parking spaces. The registration of the property happened on February 4 and Arpita paid an amount of ₹40 lakh as stamp duty.

The property is close to the Bombay Gymkhana and the rental rates of the property ranges from ₹1.75 lakh to ₹2 lakh a month. Earlier in December, it was reported that Salman has given one of his properties in Mumbai on rent. The actor has rented out the apartment he owns at Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai, at ₹95,000 a month, as per Money Control. Arpita Khan, the younger sister of Salman Khan, tied the knot with actor Aayush Sharma in 2014. The duo is parents to two children--son Ahil Sharma and daughter Ayat Sharma. Aayush who marked his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri was last seen in Mahesh Manjekar's Antim: The Final Truth. The film also starred Salman Khan in a pivotal role and it opened to positive reviews upon its release.