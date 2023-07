Salman's brother-in-law gets legal notice for using the title 'Ruslaan'

New Delhi, April 22 Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and producer K.K. Radhamohan have been served a legal notice for using the title 'Ruslaan' for their upcoming movie.

The notice claims that a movie with the same title was released in 2009 and that the use of the title 'Ruslaan' for the upcoming movie could have legal consequences.

Rajveer Sharma, who played the lead role in the 2009 movie 'Ruslan', has sent the notice through his advocate Rudra Vikram Singh. The notice also demands that Sharma and Radhamohan refrain from using any dialogues or stories from the original movie.

The trailer for Ayush Sharma's movie starring Telugu superstar Jagapathi Babu and Sushri Mishra was released on April 21. According to sources, the movie is set to be released in theaters soon.

The 2009 movie 'Ruslan' also starred Megha Chatterjee, the daughter of Moushumi Chatterjee, in the lead role.

