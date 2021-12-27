Samantha and Naga Chaitanya really spotted together first time post their divorce?

Nagarjuna Akkineni's ove story with wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu often makes headlines. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding 2017 but after 4 years of marriage announced their separation in a joint statement. The estranged couple were spotted together for the first time post their separation at Ramanaidu Studio recently. While Chay was shooting there for Bangarraju, Samantha wrapped up the first schedule of her next film, Yashoda. Though they were at the same shooting location, according to our sources, Sam and Naga Chaitanya didn't speak to each other and left in their respective cars post shooting.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu met on the sets of their hit film Yeh Maaya Chesave (2009). The actors shared a good bonding on the sets and soon their camaraderie translated into sizzling on-screen chemistry. While they shared a great rapport with each other, they didn't get into a relationship. Chaitanya was dating Shruti Haasan at that time, while Samantha was in a relationship with Siddharth. But in 2013, Chai became single in 2013. Sam and Siddharth also soon broke up.In October 2017, Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knot in Goa. They first got married according to Hindu rituals on October 6 and on October 7 a Christian ceremony took place. Both the ceremonies were private, where only close friends and family were present.

