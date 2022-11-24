Samantha Ruth Prabhu hospitalised in Hyderabad after health condition worsens due to Myositis

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu who was recently seen in Telugu thriller Yashoda was reportedly hospitalised in Hyderabad after her health condition worsened due to Myositis. The claims suggested that her health took a turn for the worst and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Last month, Samantha left fans in shock when she revealed she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Sharing a picture with the hospital on Instagram, Samantha said, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front." On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Yashoda. The film has collected over Rs 30 crore and has received praise from critics as well as audiences. The actress has a few movies in the pipeline. These include Shaakuntalam and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.