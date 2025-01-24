Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Limiting Regional Films and Focusing on Impactful Roles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made headlines for her web series "Citadel - Honey Bunny" alongside Varun Dhawan. She gained fame portraying the girl-next-door in Tamil films before transitioning to Bollywood. Currently thriving in the entertainment industry, she has no intention of returning to regional cinema.

In a recent interview with News18, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the reasons behind her decision to limit her involvement in regional films. She explained, “It's easy to do many films, yes. But I think I’m at a point in my life where every film must feel like it's the last. It must have that kind of impact. And if I don’t one hundred percent believe in it, I can't bring myself to do it.”

Known for her stellar performance in The Family Man (Seasons 1 and 2), Samantha also discussed her excitement about working with directors Raj & DK once again for Rakht Brahmand. “With The Family Man (Season 2), I was able to do something I’ve never done before. Similarly, with Citadel: Honey Bunny, I’ve never done that either. Rakht Brahmand will be another unique challenge. They’ve spoiled me by constantly raising the bar and offering roles that challenge me. Every day I go to work feeling extremely fulfilled as an actor. And if I don't get that feeling, I don't want to go to work,” she said.

Samantha also revealed that she doesn’t want to let down herself or anyone else anymore with her choices. Samantha’s last regional film appearance was in Vignesh Shivan’s 2022 film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. After a difficult period in her personal life, which included her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 and the revelation in 2022 that she was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disorder, Samantha took a step back from work. In 2023, she starred in two Telugu films, Shaakuntalam and Kushi, both of which did not perform well at the box office. However, she made her return with the 2024 release Citadel: Honey Bunny and is currently focused on her upcoming project Rakht Brahmand.