Samantha Ruth Prabhu sheds light on major challenge that once seemed insurmountable

Mumbai, Nov 21 Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, is talking about a major challenge in her life that she has managed to overcome.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared 2 pictures of herself from her gym. In the pictures, the actress can be seen along with her trainer, flexing her trapezius and deltoid muscles.

She also penned a long note in her caption, as she shared the insights into her journey of building a strong back. The actress said that earlier, she used to look at people with good looking backs, and would feel that it’s something that she will never achieve. She blamed her genes for the same until one day, when she stood up and took charge, embarking on a journey of building a solid back.

She wrote, “Action mode. Beast mode. A few years ago I had pretty much given up on ever having a strong back. I genuinely thought it just wasn’t in my genes. I’d see other people with great backs and think, ‘Yeah, that’s not going to be me’. But I was wrong. And honestly, I’m glad I was. So yes, I’m going to show it off now, because the work it took to get here was intense. Like intense intense. Showing up on days when I didn’t feel like it, when nothing seemed to be changing, when it would’ve been easier to quit. Building muscle is so important. Not just for how you look, but for how you live, how you move, how you age. As you get older, strength training needs to become your best friend”.

“Strength training did more for me than anything else. It taught me discipline, patience, and that “not in the genes” is just an excuse we repeat until we finally prove ourselves wrong. If you’re at that point where you’re close to giving up, don’t. Your future self will be so grateful you kept going”, she added.

The actress has battled health issues in the past few years, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis.

