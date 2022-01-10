Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about stress and pain behind the glamour world

Since the divorce of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, the ex-couple has been talk of the town, many times we have seen Samantha sharing life experiences and lessons post her divorce. The actress again in her recent interview talked about the importance of seeking help for mental health issues. She said that there is so much pressure to show their life perfect on social media, “We live in an increasingly stressful world where there is so much focus, whether it is on social media, on portraying perfect lives. It is becoming more difficult to speak about our weaknesses, our pain, our anxiety because there is so much focus… Being very active on social media, I noticed the stress on portraying perfect lives. No one’s life is perfect, trust me" Samantha said.

“I think it is time for people like us, people like me most definitely, to speak about not just the glitz and glamour but also the pain, the suffering, the lows. It is normal for all of us to go through that, it is too normal to talk about it and it is normal to ask for help,” she added.

She gave her own example and said that talking to others helped her overcome a ‘difficult time’ in her life. “I have gone through a difficult time in my life and asked for help. I have sought help from my friends and counselors and that has made a huge difference in my life. If I am sitting here today, strong and ready for the next part of my life, it is not just because I was strong but it is because many people around me helped me to be strong,” she said.

