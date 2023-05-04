Samantha Ruth Prabhu to collaborate with Anushka Sharma for a women-centric film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in news for her film 'Shaakuntalam which bombed at the box office. Having said that, Samantha is all set to collaborate for a woman centric film with Anushka Sharma. It will feature Samantha as the central protagonist and will be produced by Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma. One isn't sure as of now, if this project will be a film or a web-series.

Samantha and Anushka share a great bond. Earlier this month, the duo sent each other birthday wishes with heartfelt notes. While Samantha shared a pic of Anushka meditating on the mountains and wrote, “….Very few people radiate goodness like you. Thank you for keeping it real. May your year be filled with love, good health and happiness, " Anushka, on the other hand, wished her saying, “Happy Birthday Samantha. Love and Light to you always."

Meanwhile on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. She has wrapped shooting for the same. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.