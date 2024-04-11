Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Latest Black Blazer Look Sets Temperature High (See Pics)

South Superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu is being fashion inspiration for many youngsters. Specially after divorce Samantha Instagram page has been captivating with her stunning photoshoots and her recent one has taken internet by storm. On Thursday (11 April) Samantha dropped incredibly daring photos of her wearing unbuttoned black Blazer and pair of black pants.

With Slightly wet hair with minimal makeup O antava actress has raised temperature high. While posting this photo on Instagram Samantha captioned it as "Its Fashion Baby". Till now her post has got more than 69 thousand likes. Fans are showering her post with lots of comments. One fan commented, "My gosh, ma’am the weather is ALREADY HOT, you are just increasing it !!! " Another wrote, "Slayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy my love April is hot !!! I know why now" another wrote, "Already summer madoooom... Can't too handle."

Samantha was diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition, and underwent treatment in the US. She was on break during that period. However, she recently announced her comeback in the Indian instalment of 'Citadel', which will premiere on Prime Video. She will share screen space with Varun Dhawan.