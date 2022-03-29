Samantha wishes good luck to Vijay Deverakonda as he announces new film JGM

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are reuniting again after Liger. The film is a patriotic attempt and the grand launch took place in Mumbai today. Vijay Deverakonda made a grand entry in a chopper with the look of an Army Officer. GM will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh, with the screenplay, dialogue, and direction by Puri Jagannadh. The action entertainer is a pan India film releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This adrenaline-pumping action drama is yet another mass entertainer for the audiences.

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram to share the pre-look poster of JGM today, wishing him for the movie, Tamil star Samantha dropped comment on the poster and congrulate the latter she wrote, "All the very very best (sic)," with a happy emoji.

Sharing about the movie and speaking about the excitement around it, director Puri Jagannadh says, “I am extremely happy to unveil the announcement of our next project ‘JGM’. It feels great to collaborate again with Vijay and JGM is a strong narrative which is THE ultimate action entertainer”Elated Actor Vijay Devarakonda said, “I am supremely excited about JGM, it's one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven't done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences.”