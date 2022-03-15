Samir Soni uncovers the two faces of his 'Anamika' character

Mumbai, March 15 Popular film and TV actor Samir Soni is seen playing the role of a business tycoon Sameer Oberoi in Sunny Leone-starrer 'Anamika'.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the eight-episode series also features Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan in prominent roles.

Sameer Oberoi's relationship with Anamika (Sunny Leone) in the web series has a lot of variation from being madly in love with her and later being chased by Agent M a.k.a. Anamika.

Commenting on his role in 'Anamika', Samir says: "My character required me to draw a delicate balance between charming and being violent."

"Bringing out these extreme emotions in the same character is what attracted me to this role. I am really looking forward to the audience's reaction to my character," he adds.

'Anamika' streams on MX Player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor