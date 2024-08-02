Sana Makbul Wins Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Finale Trophy and Cash Prize, Naezy Emerged as First Runner-up

Television actress Sana Makbul Khan has emerged as the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.' From the beginning of the show, Sana was known for her strong-headed approach and determination to win. Rapper Naezy secured the position of first runner-up.

The trophy awarded to the winner was designed to reflect the show's theme, featuring a masked figure seated on a throne, which matches the entry gate design of the show’s house. With trophy Sana will get Rs 25 Lakh cash prize.

In a surprising turn of events, Armaan Malik and Lavkesh Kataria were evicted just before the finale. After his eviction, Lavkesh went live on Instagram, alleging that his removal was a deliberate decision by the producers due to insufficient votes. He hinted at revealing more about the show's controversies in his upcoming vlogs and praised Sana Makbul Khan, suggesting that she was a deserving winner.

