Sandhya intends to add to the portrayal of Jodha Bai in 'Taj-Divided by Blood'

Mumbai, March 13 Known for her roles in 'Saathiya' and 'Page 3', actress Sandhya Mridul is playing the role of Jodha Bai in the show 'Taj-Divided by Blood'. She spoke about how her portrayal of this historical character is going to be different and the role OTT plays in giving actors a chance to reinvent themselves.

Despite the fact that the character she is portraying has been played on screen multiple times, she thinks people will remember her version of Jodha Bai: "Why not? I am hoping that I brought something that only I can bring to the character. I am hoping that uptil now, I have resonated with people and I have tried to bring things authentically and I hope that I still resonate somewhere and they remember me as Jodha too."

"To add to it, every person is unique. I am a different person from other people who have played Jodha. I have my own nuances, creativity, spontaneity, personality, way of delivering dialogues and the way that I respond to a character. So hopefully I will bring something out of that authenticity and uniqueness and be Jodha but a different Jodha that people will remember," she added.

The 'Ragini MMS 2' actress further asserted on the importance of OTT and how digital platforms are giving actors a chance to reinvent themselves.

She shared: "I think OTT platforms are the best thing to have happened for actors because they show you that the formula of hero - heroine is over, and that characters are important. OTT platforms are creating roles for actors who have not been able to do worthwhile roles and especially selective actors like me who don't like to do anything and everything and wait for parts that I can chew upon, that I can create something fantastic with, that I can bring something new to and not repeat myself again and again and not be stereotyped."

"As of now, all the three forthcoming projects of mine are completely different from each other. The characters are different people of different ages, looks and languages. So yes, OTT is literally the best thing that has happened for actors like me," she concluded.

Set in the 16th century, 'Taj-Divided by Blood' is about Mughal emperor Akbar and the war of transfer of power among his 3 sons, Salim, Murad, and Daniyal. It features Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, and Aashim Gulati.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor