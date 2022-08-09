Sandipta Sen, Ditipriya Roy to star in series 'Bodhon'

Kolkata, Aug 9 Bengali stars Sandipta Sen and Ditipriya Roy will be seen in the female centric series titled 'Bodhon'.

This series, which will air on hoichoi, explores another gruesome truth that our society, unfortunately, is laced with. After raising its voice against important issues like Cyber Crime (MMS Leaks), Marital Rape, Domestic Violence and more, 'Bodhon' adds to the line-up of female led content that have a social message attached to it.

This will be the first time Sandipta and Ditipriya will be sharing screen in the Digital space. Both these actors come together to tell the audiences a heart-wrenching story. Shooting for the series will begin in August.

Talking about her role in the series, Sandipta said: "The first thing about Bodhon that had appealed to me was its concept. The character I am playing is of Raka Sen who is a professor."

"The journey of Raka begins after she joins the college where she once used to study. Raka's meeting with Shinjini, portrayed by Ditipriya, her student, plays a pivotal role in narrating a powerful tale of the two women. It is a story of empowerment that carries with it a strong message against the ordeals existing in the society."

Mentioning about working again with Ditipriya, she added, "I have done my first serial with Ditipriya where she was a kid and now to see her grow up into this great performer and working with her after so many years feels amazing."

"It is an amazing feeling. I am very excited to be a part of such a powerful concept that hoichoi has shaped up and I am feeling really blessed to be a part of project like this."

Adding to this, Ditipriya Roy spoke about her experience of working on the series.

She said: "After hearing Bodhon's story, I really wanted to be a part of it, because this is a story that couldn't be told enough, because sadly this is the horrific truth of our society."

"Working on this series will surely be a really enriching experience, taking into consideration the theme of the show and also, I'm really looking forward working with Sandipta Di, which is a major plus. I would really like to thank hoichoi for making me a part of Bodhon and creating a show like Bodhon."

'Bodhon' will release exclusively on hoichoi this Puja.

