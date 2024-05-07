Sandra Bullock's says Keanu and she need to act together again ‘before I die’

Los Angeles, May 7 Sandra Bullock, who has shared screen space with Keanu Reeves in films such as 'Speed', 'Speed 2: Cruise Control', and 'The Lake House', said that the two need to come in front of the camera together before the actress "dies".

Reeves is more than confident that he and Bullock could pull off a third 'Speed' movie.

During a joint interview on the '50 MPH' podcast, Reeves talked about 'Speed 3', saying, "I mean, you know - we'd freakin' knock it out of the park."

Bullock added: "There’s no formula. It just is… Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera."

"Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?"

"It does feel like there is a siren call to it like there’s something that wasn’t done. I would love to work with you again before our eyes close," Reeves chimed in.

While Bullock returned for the 1997 sequel 'Speed 2: Cruise Control', which turned into a box office flop, Reeves declined 'Speed 2' due to concerns about the screenplay.

Together again on the podcast, Reeves and Bullock both agreed that creating chemistry on the set of the action thriller became effortless, reports variety.com.

Reeves said: “We had an affection. And the characters themselves have affection. I think Jack and Annie’s is different than Sandra’s and Keanu’s, but I think we played off each other, and I think it was just fun. I think, also, we kind of trusted each other, right?”

“Yeah. I mean, people have full-blown affairs in movies, and you don’t feel something between them. And then people can hate each other in movies, and you go, ‘That was electric,’ you know?” Bullock said.

“We didn’t really look at each other in this movie except maybe three or four times, because we were constantly battling the elements. And I think that’s what made it so electric, too, is that, watching it, I guess you want them to connect. That was a really clever setup, to sort of keep people apart. Foreplay, I guess.”

The actress felt very comfortable with Reeves.

“There was nothing that I couldn’t try or do or say that he wouldn’t have, I felt, fought for me to do or say or try, and that kind of trust is very rare with actors. Anytime I threw something his way, he swatted it right back and you just go, ‘Okay, there’s my partner'.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor