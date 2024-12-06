Sangeeta Bijlani shares glimpse of her ‘healthy morning’

Mumbai, Dec 6 Veteran Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani has shared a glimpse of her healthy breakfast and wished everyone a “happy morning.”

Sangita took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her nutritious breakfast, which includes pink guava, figs, pomegranate, pumpkin seeds and some tea.

“Healthy and Happy morning to you all,” she wrote as the caption.

Sangeeta, 64, is known for winning the title of Femina Miss India 1980 and represented India at Miss Universe in 1980. She began her journey in the world of glamour with modelling at the age of 16. She got the tag of her popular name "Bijli" from her modelling days.

The actress started her acting career starring in the film “Qatil” in 1988. Directed by Ashok Gaikwad, the film also stars Aditya Pancholi and Shakti Kapoor among orthers.

The film told the story of a young law student who challenges the law of death penalty and implicates himself in a murder case of a prostitute to prove that innocent people are given the punishment of death penalty.

She was then seen in films such as Tridev, Hatim Tai, Yodha, Khoon Ka Karz, Inspector Dhanush, Gunehgar Kaun and Nirbhay.

The actress, who was dating Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, made her small-screen debut with Chandni - "a tale of power, revenge and love" in early 1996 opposite actor Shahbaz Khan. She also went on to produce Hasna Mat, with Kader Khan and Kinarey Milte Nahi.

In November 1996, Bijlani married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin in Mumbai. The marriage ended in a divorce in 2010

Sangeeta Bijlani's last Bollywood film was Jagannath, released in 1996. It stars Shatrughan Sinha, Mukesh Khanna and Ronit Roy. The film was directed by Shibu Mitra and told the story of a poor village blacksmith who kills a rich villager after he is left free for killing his son.

