Sangram Singh clears air on wife Payal Rohatgi’s resignation from his charitable foundation

Mumbai, July 9 Actor and wrestler Sangram Singh has issued a clarification after his wife, actress Payal Rohatgi resigned from the post of director from Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation.

Her resignation led to rumours of trouble in their paradise. However, Sangram, who is celebrating 3 years of marital bliss with his wife, is not leaving any stone unturned to make this day a memorable one.

Putting an end to all these rumours, Sangram Singh said, "There is no talk of divorce between us. We have been together for 14 years and will always be. I keep all my focus on doing good work. I do not pay attention to these talks of divorce and I will also request her to not believe in such rumours”.

He also furnished the reason behind his wife’s resignation from Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation, as he said, "This is Payal ji's decision and I respect her decision. Both of us have a different approach towards work. In such a situation, whatever Payal ji must have thought, she must have done it for the better. I wouldn't stop her. She is free to make her own decisions. There is no one wrong here. Every person is different".

Payal earlier took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her resignation letter. She wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation from the position of Director of Sangam Singh Charitable Foundation with immediate effect due to personal reasons. I request the Board to kindly accept my resignation and take the necessary steps to file the requisite forms with the Registrar of Companies. I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to be associated with the Foundation, and I wish the organization continued success in all its endeavors. Thank you for your support and cooperation”.

After Payal Rohatgi's resignation from the post of director in Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation, Sangram Singh's elder sister Sunita Kumari will be its new director, who will work for this foundation along with Sangram Singh. Sangram Singh's dream is to take this charitable foundation to a point where more and more poor and helpless children can get help and education. This foundation helps more than a hundred and seventy-five needy children for their education.

