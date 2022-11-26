Sania Mirza shares emotional post after amid divorce talks

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has once again been in the headlines. In Pakistani media reports Sania and Shoaib official divorce has been claimed, also both are said to be living separately. However, till now no response has come from Sania and Shoaib in this matter. But, meanwhile, Sania posted an emotional story on Instagram.

This post has given more air to the divorce news. You are a combination of light and darkness. When your heart feels heavy or something like that, it is important that you learn to give a yourself a break. If you ever feel weak, it is very important that you learn to love yourself a lot, Sania wrote in the Instagram story. From this post of Sania, something is definitely said to be wrong. Sharing the post on Instagram story, Sania wrote, You are a human. Made of light and dark. When you start to be a little fragile, you love yourself more. When your heart feels heavy, you learn to give yourself a break.

Meanwhile, Sania Mirza turned 36 on 15th November. On this occasion, her husband Shoaib also wished her on her birthday. Shoaib shared a photo of himself with Sania. With the photo he wrote, 'Happy birthday Sania Mirza, I wish you a healthy and happy life. May your day be spent with happiness.'