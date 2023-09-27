Sania Mirza shares heartfelt message and photo from Parineeti and Raghav's reception

In a glamorous ceremony held at Udaipur's Leela Palace on Sunday, September 24, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and prominent Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot. The star-studded event was graced by close family and friends, with the festivities lasting for days and gaining widespread attention on social media. Following the wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their close friends and family.

Parineeti's close friend, Sania Mirza, recently shared an unseen photo from the wedding reception, accompanied by a heartfelt message. Sania congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a beautiful journey ahead. The photo also features Sania's sister, Anam Mirza, celebrating the joyous occasion.

"Congratulations to my dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 May your new chapter be as beautiful as your wedding was love you always Parriii .. Agguuu forever," Sania Mirza wrote in her Instagram post.

Their wedding was a lavish event attended by numerous politicians and Bollywood celebrities. The pre-wedding festivities commenced on September 22 in Udaipur. Following the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav arrived in Delhi on Monday evening and are said to be hosting a reception in Chandigarh on September 30. Multiple media reports also suggest that they have organized a grand reception in Mumbai for Parineeti's colleagues in the film industry. The couple officially got engaged on May 13 in Delhi, having known each other for several years before embarking on their romantic journey. Their love story may have taken root in London, where they reportedly attended the same college.