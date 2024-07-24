4 Years of 'Dil Bechara': Sanjana Sanghi Pens Down Emotional Note for late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Today marks a poignant moment for actress Sanjana Sanghi as she commemorates the fourth anniversary of the beloved film 'Dil Bechara'. In an emotional tribute shared on her Instagram handle, Sanghi reminisced about her journey and the profound impact of the film on her career. More than just a character, Kizzie Basu from 'Dil Bechara' became an emotion that captured the hearts of Sanjana Sanghi's fans. The bond between Manny (played by Sushant Singh Rajput) and Kizzie (played by Sanjana Sanghi) offered a love story that fans could not resist.

This film also introduced Sanjana Sanghi as a leading lady, transitioning from her role as a child artist in Rockstar to becoming the girl next door. Today, as the film clocks 4 years, Sanjana Sanghi's heart is full. Looking back at her debut, the Dil Bechara actress took to her social media and shared, "4 years to this most special day. A day for me to reflect on the unbelievable journey thus far, and immerse myself in nostalgia." Expressing deep gratitude for the overwhelming love and support received by 'Dil Bechara' and her character Kizzie Basu, Sanghi conveyed, "Can never be grateful enough for the boundless love you have all given Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu, always and always.

Can never be grateful enough for the excitement I feel in my heart to be given this opportunity to entertain you all. Thank you. A million times over. Miss you Sush."Directed by Mukesh Chhabra in his directorial debut, 'Dil Bechara' is a poignant coming-of-age tragedy romance that captivated audiences worldwide.Released directly on OTT platforms in 2020, the film holds special significance as the last cinematic portrayal of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor