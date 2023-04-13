Sanjay Dutt quashes injury rumours on KD The Devil sets says, I am fine and healthy

Sanjay Dutt is currently working on the Kannada film titled KD The Devil. The biggie also features Dhruva Sarja in a new avatar. Earlier, there were reports that Sanjay was injured in an accident during its shoot in Bengaluru. The actor took to his Twitter handle and dismissed reports about his health. He called the rumours ‘baseless’ and said that he is fine and healthy. Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter and cleared the air stating that he is fine and healthy. The actor called all those reports ‘baseless’.

There are reports of me getting injured. I want to reassure everyone that they are completely baseless. By God’s grace, I am fine & healthy. I am shooting for the film KD & the team's been extra careful while filming my scenes. Thank you everyone for reaching out & your concern. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 12, 2023

Sanjay Dutt is working on an action-packed Sandalwood film KD The Devil directed by Prem and is produced under the KVN banner. Actor Dhruva Sarja is in the lead role while Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is also playing a major role in the movie. Director Prem is well-known for making blockbuster films like The Villain and Jogi.Its music will be composed by Arjun Janya. KD The Devil will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam