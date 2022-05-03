Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary

Remembering his mother and cinema legend Nargis on her 41st death anniversary, actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday said he misses her every day.Regarded as one of the greatest actresses of Indian cinema, Nargis’ filmography includes classics such as “Barsaat”, “Raat Aur Din”, “Awaara”, “Shree 420”, “Mother India” and “Raat Aur Din” among others.

Not a single moment goes by when I don’t remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul. I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day! pic.twitter.com/Y3Zz1gMLUu — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 3, 2022

Nargis passed died of pancreatic cancer on May 3, 1981, just three days before Sanjay’s debut film “Rocky” hit the theatres. She was 51.In a Twitter post, the actor shared a series of throwback pictures of his late mother. “Not a single moment goes by when I don’t remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul,” the 62-year-old actor wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt is currently basking on the success of his last film, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ where he essayed the role of Adheera. The movie starred Yash in the lead role and also featured actors like Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

